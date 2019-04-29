NYT publishes another antisemitic cartoon, days after global outrage

Antisemitic cartoon in New York Times.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
X
Following a weekend of outrage over an antisemitic cartoon, the New York Times published another offensive cartoon with antisemitic tropes, according to ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt in a tweet.
The cartoon depicts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with dark spectacles in place of his eyes, holding a tablet marked with a Star of David and taking a selfie, likely referencing that Netanyahu views himself as a modern-day Moses.
Calling it “insensitive, inappropriate and offensive,” Greenblatt said that once again the NYT “needs to educate its staff about antisemitism.”
The recent cartoon follows one in which US President Donald Trump was shown as a blind man being led by a dog marked with a Star of David and the face of Netanyahu.
Israeli cartoonist Zeev Engelmayer was one of the few people to publicly defend the cartoon, citing other cartoons who presented world leaders as dogs with an American collar (British former Prime Minister Tony Blair) and even biting (former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad) in an opinion piece published in Haaretz.
