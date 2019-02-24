'Not getting involved' in Otzma controversy, Pompeo says

Then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, February 13, 2018.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo steered clear on Sunday of a growing controversy surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to let Otzma Yehudit, a racist party affiliated with domestic extremists, enter their list for parliamentary seats in April’s elections.
“We’re not about to get involved in an election,” Pompeo told CNN’s Jake Tapper, asked to respond to the political agreement between Netanyahu and Bayit Yehudi-National Union Party.
Two of America’s largest Israel advocacy organizations – the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the American Jewish Committee – indirectly condemned Netanyahu for the move on Friday, issuing exceptional rebukes of Otzma that broke from their tradition of remaining silent on internal Israeli politics.
The Kahanist movement, founded by the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, considers Arabs and other non-Jews in Israel to be enemies of the state and supports replacing Israel’s democratic government with a theocratic structure.
The move could see Otzma Yehudit in parliament for the first time and perhaps in a governing coalition.
