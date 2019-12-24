The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

AOC: Trump is a corrupt politician afraid of 'strong women'

'I think that if the president is calling me crazy, that's good. It'd be a problem if he said he agreed with me, because he has a lot of issues,' Ocasio-Cortez said in the interview.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 14:34
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduces Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City, U.S., October 19, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduces Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City, U.S., October 19, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
In an interview scheduled to air Monday on Noticias Telemundo, a Spanish-speaking television station that covers both North and Latin America, New York House Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez claims that United States President Donald Trump is 'afraid of strong women,' according to a report by the Daily Mail.
The freshman representative, since her incumbency, has become one of the Trump administration's most vocal critics mainly regarding issues of immigration, racism and corruption. According to the interview, she is OK with that, and to her it means she is on the right path - attempting to invoke change on a daily basis.
"He's a racist and he's anti-immigrants, but more than that, his administration is very corrupt," said in her first interview conducted wholly in Spanish. "I think he has a track record of – I think he's afraid of women, of strong women, of Latina women. It's very antithetic, his values."
In the sit-down interview, Ocasio-Cortez alleges that she would be surprised and somewhat concerned if the president agreed with any of the ideas she as proposed because he is a 'racist' and frightened of 'Latina women.'
"I think that if the president is calling me crazy, that's good. It'd be a problem if he said he agreed with me, because he has a lot of issues," Ocasio-Cortez said.
Ocasio Cortez, a 29-year-old progressive Democrat and former organizer for Bernie Sanders' presidential bid ousted a ten-term party boss from his perch in Congress in 2016, touting a new era in Democratic politics that would shift the party, in her image, sharply to the left.
Four year later, Ocasio-Cortez joined Telemundo, to once again endorse Sanders' candidacy for president in 2020.
When asked by Telemundo's Guadalupe Venegas if it's more significant for Trump to lose or for Bernie to win, Ocasio-Cortez stated it's more important "for Bernie to win. The president was elected for a reason. I might not agree with those reasons, but there was a lack of opportunities, economic issues, healthcare issues, education issues, and I think that's why he was elected. It was a reaction."
Ocasio-Cortez defeated Joseph Crowley in the 2016 primary race in New York's 14th Congressional District by campaigning largely on radical changes to immigration and welfare policy, such as abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and securing Medicare and federal jobs for all. Crowley was the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus since 2017.
"[Trump is] threatened by women of color, I think he's threatened by Latina women, by black women, by Muslim women, South Asian women, etcetera. We represent the America that he refuses to accept - one that embraces and allows for feminine power," Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview earlier this year at a Spanish campaign rally for Sanders. "An America that allows people of color to have a strong voice at the table, to be treated equally, to fight of the dignity of all people and one frankly that fights the corruption in plutocracy that he represents."
"His views do not represent the majority of this country. It's not to say that he represents no one, there is clearly a base that he has, but I don't believe that his views represent a majority of the American people," Ocasio-Cortez concluded.
Even though Ocasio-Cortez has professed that she approves the candidacy of Sanders first and foremost, believing he is the right fit for the job, she has made it clear that she will give her full support to whichever Democratic candidates earns the Party's nomination to run against Trump in 2020.
"This fight belongs to all of us. This is about a movement. That's why I chose to back Senator Sanders. He knows and understands that this campaign isn't about one person. It's about a movement of American working families and that can only happen with everyone on board," she told Telemundo. "I think we have good candidates in the primary. But I think that we have to support whoever wins the ticket, because we need to get this president out of the Oval Office."
Michael Wilner contributed to this report.


Tags Donald Trump Bernie Sanders Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims stood up repeatedly for Jews in 2019 By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by