Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff wore T-shirt featuring Nazi collaborator

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) removes her glasses before a hearing of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, May 15, 2019.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is under fire for wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of an Indian nationalist who collaborated with the Nazis.
Saikat Chakrabarti is seen wearing the green shirt in a video
that aired in December on NowThis News about Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise congressional victory the previous month.
The shirt features a sketch of Subhas Chandra Bose, a dissident Indian nationalist recognized by Adolf Hitler as the leader of the Free India Government. In exchange, Bose enlisted tens of thousands of Indian men to support the Japanese invasion of British India in 1944 and help fight the British in Europe for Hitler. The Indian Legion Bose raised for Germany trained as a regiment of the SS.
He also broadcast propaganda for Hitler on a radio network set up by Bose to encourage Indians to fight for freedom. Bose met with Hitler in Germany in 1942. Bose’s defenders said he collaborated with the Nazis only in order to gain independence for India from Great Britain.
The T-shirt controversy comes days after Ocasio-Cortez quoted Evita Perón
, the first lady of Argentina who was a Nazi sympathizer, in a tweet in response to news that President Donald Trump had compared the two women.
“I know that, like every woman of the people, I have more strength than I appear to have,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, quoting Peron. She wrote in a second tweet quoting her: “I had watched for many years and seen how a few rich families held much of Argentina’s wealth and power in their hands. So the government brought in an eight hour working day, sickness pay and fair wages to give poor workers a fair go.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>