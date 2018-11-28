Pelosi claims Democrats' nomination to be U.S. House speaker

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - Nancy Pelosi, a mainstay of American politics for nearly two decades, on Wednesday was nominated by her fellow Democrats to again be the speaker of the US House of Representatives as she maneuvered to squelch a small group demanding younger leadership.
As Democrats prepare to retake control of the House in January, Pelosi
, 78, told reporters that she had won the secret ballot contest in which she had no opponent. The hand counting of ballots was still under way, however, according to House aides.
"I'm proud to be the nominee of the House Democratic caucus once again for speaker of the House," she said.
Over the next few weeks Pelosi
will try to win over enough naysayers within her own party to nail down a victory in early January when the full House convenes to elect a new speaker. On Wednesday she made progress when some of the potential renegades announced their support for her.
If Pelosi
does come up short, Democrats likely will scurry before the January House vote to find an acceptable replacement and avoid a messy floor fight at the start of the year.
Republicans, who next year will be in the minority for the first time since 2010, are expected to vote against any Democratic nominee for speaker.
Democrats are fresh off of their Nov. 6 election victories giving them majority control of the House next year
and Pelosi
, who is currently House Democratic leader, wants to lead the party's challenge to President Donald Trump's political and legislative agendas in 2019-2020.
Pelosi
, a House veteran from California, is attempting the rare feat of securing the speaker's gavel for a non-consecutive term, having become the first female speaker in US history in 2007.
Her run as speaker ended in 2011, however, when Republicans held a majority in the House.
The House speaker sets the chamber's legislative agenda and is second, behind the vice president, in the line of succession to the president.
A leading critic of Pelosi
, Representative Tim Ryan, left a morning session refusing to comment on whether he thought his group of dissenters can stop her from becoming speaker.
Representative Gerry Connolly said the opponents lacked a game plan for vanquishing Pelosi
. "Meanwhile, we have a very skilled, tested experienced leader who doesn't need on-the-job training," Connolly said referring to Pelosi
.
Pelosi
's detractors have argued that they could control just enough votes to topple her during the vote by the full House.
When the new Congress convenes in January, Democrats will hold at least 233 of the House's 435 seats. Assuming that all Republicans vote against Pelosi
for speaker, just 17 or 18 Democratic opponents could be enough to block her from becoming speaker.
In that case, the renegades argue, Democrats would be forced to find another candidate.
Democrats clamoring for fresh faces to rise into House leadership got a boost on Wednesday when Representative Hakeem Jeffries, 48, defeated Representative Barbara Lee, 72, to head the Democratic caucus.
Pelosi
has pledged to pursue an agenda next year that includes investing in infrastructure projects, lowering prescription drug prices and changing campaign finance laws to give small donors more sway in elections.
Pelosi
also has promised to hold investigations into Trump administration activities following two years of lax oversight by Republicans who will still hold their majority in the Senate
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>