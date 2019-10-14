Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Predator Trump, new book claims US President has abusive past

In “All the President’s women” reporters Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy reveal 43 previously unknown allegations of Trump abusing women.

By
October 14, 2019 12:02
Predator Trump, new book claims US President has abusive past

US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Is it possible Karen Johnson is the person current US President Donald Trump had in mind when he said that, when one is famous “women let you do anything you want?” 
 
In their new book All the President’s Women, Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy interviewed Johnson and 42 other women who claim Trump, before entering the Oval Office, treated them in a variety of sexually and romantically inappropriate ways.  
 
According to Johnson, Trump invited her and her husband to a New Year’s Eve party roughly 20 years ago, waited until her husband left, and then grabbed her and forced her to kiss him. 
 
“He grabbed me there in my front and pulled me in,” she said, exactly like how Trump described women “allow” him to behave in the tapes released by Access Hollywood in 2016. 
 
In the book, she describes Trump as a “monster” and “an immature child.” 
 
In June, columnist E. Jean Carrol claimed Trump raped her in NYC roughly 20 years ago.   
  



