Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Psychologist approved Jeffrey's Epstein's removal from suicide watch

The disclosure came in a letter dated on Thursday.

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 03:52
Psychologist approved Jeffrey's Epstein's removal from suicide watch

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A psychologist at the federal detention center in New York City where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges approved his removal from suicide watch before he killed himself, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.


The disclosure came in a letter dated on Thursday from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to the Democratic chairman and ranking Republican member of the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. The letter was sent by the department to Reuters on Friday.
Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his cell, and an autopsy report concluded that he hanged himself. 


Related Content

August 23, 2019
Two NYC women plead guilty to plan to build bomb for attack on U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings