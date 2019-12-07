Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar reportedly targeted in far-right operation

In an effort to "to inflame Islamophobia for profit," an Israel-based group uses 21 Facebook pages to spread misinformation about US Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib , the first Muslim woman in Congress, and Ilhan Omar, The Guardian reported on Thursday. T

he Israeli based group posts more than a thousand coordinated posts per week to its more one million followers around the world, and "milks" traffic for digital advertising earnings, a

ccording to The Guardian.



The British publication has launched an investigation that it says revealed "a covert plot to control some of Facebook's largest far-right pages and harvest Islamophobic hate for profit."





In the two years since the network launched, Omar was targeted 1,400 times and Tlaib nearly 1,200 times, according to the report.



In August, Israel banned Tlaib and Omar from entering the country, claiming they were intending to exploit the visit to attack Israel after the they announced they would be visiting the West Bank.

Facebook removed several pages “that appeared to be financially motivated” after learning about The Guardian's investigation, the British publication reported.

Omar and Tlaib are both outspoken critics of Israel and have called it an "apartheid state," comparing Israel's military rule over the West Bank with the discriminatory regime in South Africa. They both support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and have called for boycott of Israeli and West-Bank-settlement products.









On Wednesday, CNN reported that George Buck Jr., a Florida Republican congressional hopeful, was removed a GOP initiative after calling for Omar, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez's, as well as other democrats, execution.





"We should hang these traitors where they stand," said Buck, who is challenging Democratic Representative Charlie Crist in Florida's 13 Congressional District, in an email. "I have no tolerance for those who are abusing our system to destroy our country."





Buck denied the claims accusing him of death threats, saying that he is a "decorated veteran of the 101st Airborne Division. As someone who has taken the oath to defend the Constitution, I take that oath very seriously." He then added that "anyone who commits treason against the United States should be tried to the full extent of the law."



