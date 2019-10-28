Rashida Tlaib becomes the latest 'squad' member to endorse Sanders

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, has officially given her endorsement to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential election. She now joins two other members of the progressive group "the squad" in backing Sanders.



Tlaib gave her endorsement on Sunday during a rally with the democrat hopeful in Detroit, MI. Sanders came to Michigan to tour Tlaib's district and see where she grew up.

"I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he's not gonna sell us out. He understands that it's not just about policies and about words, but it's going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place." -@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/3SaGZeOUT7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 27, 2019

“We deserve someone who writes the damn bill,” Tlaib said, echoing a Sanders' catchphrase about his Medicare for All legislation. “We deserve Bernie Sanders.”Sanders campaign also released a video on Sunday showing Tlaib explain her endorsement of Sanders for president.“He’s not going to sell us out,” the young Democrat from Detroit said in the video. "He understands that it's just not about policies and about words, but it's going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place that are hurting American people."Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York have both also endorsed Sanders within the last month.

