Rashida Tlaib requests permission for humanitarian visit to Israel

"I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa," Tlaib wrote.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
August 16, 2019 10:42
Letter by Rashida Tlaib about permission for humanitarian visit to Israel

Letter by Rashida Tlaib about permission for humanitarian visit to Israel. (photo credit: Courtesy)

US Representative Rashida Tlaib has sent a letter to Israel Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requesting permission for a visit to Israel on humanitarian grounds.

"I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa," Tlaib wrote in the letter, which became public on Friday morning.

"This could be my last opportunity to see her," the Congresswoman added. "I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit."

On Thursday, Israel announced the Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar would not be allowed to enter Israel. The Israeli government made it clear that it would consider a humanitarian request from Tlaib, but would not accept an Omar-Tlaib delegation.

According to a report by Channel 12, the terms for allowing Tlaib's trip were that she would visit by herself, without Omar. She reportedly is expected to visit her family between August 18 and August 24.

Deri is expected to decide on the request in a few hours.


