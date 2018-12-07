Trump to replace Nikki Haley at U.N. with Heather Nauert

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 30, 2017.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump will replace Nikki Haley, who resigned in October as UN envoy, with State Department spokesman Heather Nauert, a political novice, according to a senior administration official.
The appointment of Nauert has been anticipated for weeks. Before joining the Trump administration in her inaugural role in public service, Nauert worked as a Fox News anchor, gaining Trump’s attention.
She has since impressed the State Department for her professionalism and rapid education on a host of foreign policy matters.
Nauert is expected to follow in the footsteps of Haley, who convinced Trump to elevate the UN ambassador position to a cabinet-level role and who was able to battle with the president on a series of issues without losing his confidence.
Haley has become an all-star in the Israel advocacy community for her offensive approach to anti-Israel bias in international fora— an approach Nauert is expected to emulate, according to two officials familiar with her thinking.
Trump gave Haley a rare, dignified send-off in October in the Oval Office, praising her work and claiming she transformed the role into a “glamorous” position.
Haley served in the UN position, which requires Senate confirmation, for just under two years.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>