Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund: Voting for Sanders would be insane

WASHINGTON - The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund, an affiliate of the Republican Jewish Coalition, released an ad targeting the Democratic front runner, Senator Bernie Sanders, suggesting that "voting for Bernie Sanders would be insane." RJC's victory fund will run the ad during tomorrow's Democratic debate in key swing states such as Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. "This is part of a $10 million effort being undertaken to target Jewish voters in the upcoming election," the fund said in a statement.The ad opens with the words "How bad would Bernie Sanders be for Israel?" then features past statements by Sanders which are critical of Israel. Among the statements are: "Israel should be condemned," "our policy cannot just be pro-Israel, pro-Israel, pro-Israel," and "if you want military aid, you're going to have to fundamentally change your relationship with the people of Gaza." The ad also quotes Michigan Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, who said: "Bernie Sanders makes me feel less insane.""The Jewish community faces the very real risk that we could end up trading the most pro-Israel President in history for the first enemy-of-Israel President in history," RJC Victory Fund CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement. "The stakes for the Jewish community and the nation with Bernie Sanders as President could not be higher."