if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Republican: Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion

"During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," the lawmaker added.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 05:00
U.S. President Donald Trump attends Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
U.S. President Donald Trump attends Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
A U.S. Republican lawmaker from Georgia said on Wednesday ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.
"When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," congressman Barry Loudermilk said on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," the lawmaker added.
Loudermilk, a conservative Republican first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, made his remarks during a multihour debate in the Democratic-controlled House ahead of the historic vote.
Loudermilk represents a solidly Republican district in the Atlanta area. A Baptist, he authored the book "And Then They Prayed," featuring stories of historical American figures at prayer.
After the House vote, which is expected to break along party lines, the Republican-controlled Senate will conduct a trial with lawmakers there acting as jurors and House members as prosecutors.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Wednesday that the trial would be as short as possible. The calling of witnesses is not expected.
Loudermilk is not the only Republican to draw a vivid historical analogy during the impeachment process.
Trump said in an angry six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."
The Salem Witch Trials of individuals accused of witchcraft took place in Massachusetts in the 1600s. About 20 people were executed, mostly via hangings, according to historians.


Tags republican Donald Trump impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by