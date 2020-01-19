The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Senior US State Dept. diplomats note commitment to Holocaust commemoration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 19, 2020 08:12
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Prior to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, senior US State Department diplomats highlighted their commitment and the wider policy of commemorating the Holocaust and helping the remaining survivors, according the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).
Cherrie Daniels, the US special envoy for Holocaust issues, mentioned her role in ensuring that "the 80,000 or so survivors of the Holocaust who live in the United States achieve a measure of justice when it comes to the material losses suffered during the Holocaust."
She added that “I wish I could say that humanity had learned its lessons from the Holocaust, and that the lessons were permanent, and that we have moved on.
“But I think the recent resurgence of antisemitism around the world and here at home is a reality that we cannot deny or ignore.”
Daniels also noted that “as you know, because of the Holocaust, there are many cemeteries, synagogues and other Jewish properties throughout Europe which don’t even have the smallest of Jewish communities remaining to care for them. So this is an issue we also address with the governments of those countries.”
Elan Carr, the US special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, also weighed in on the upcoming 75th anniversary, saying that there are three “primary sources” of hatred toward Jews.
“[They’re] the far-right ethnic supremacists, the radical-left anti-Zionists and the militant Islamists," he noted.
"It is a fundamental principle of our work that we do not rank these sources in importance nor do we minimize any of them. All three are dangerous, and all must be combated.”
JNS contributed to this report.


Tags auschwitz Holocaust antisemitism
