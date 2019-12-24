The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

'The Christian Post' editor resigns, says editors are on 'Team Trump'

An editor at 'The Christian Post' announced on twitter he is leaving the paper: "They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 22:51
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
WASHINGTON – Napp Nazwoth, an editor at The Christian Post (CP), announced on a Twitter thread late Monday that he is leaving the newspaper, citing editorial that positions the paper "on Team Trump."
"I can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice," he tweeted.

Nazworth was referring to CP's editorial By John Grano and Richard Land, who blamed Christianity Today (CT) editorial by Mark Galli for being "disdainful, dismissive, elitist posture toward their fellow Christians may well do far more long-term damage to American Christianity, and its witness than any current prudential support for President Trump will ever cause."
Galli called to remove US President Donald Trump for office. "To the many Evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve," Galli continued. "Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump's immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency."
Grano and Land responded to Galli's column. They wrote: "[he] asks Evangelicals supporting Trump to consider how continued support for the president will impede and compromise Evangelical witness for Jesus to an unbelieving world. One might well ask Mr. Galli how his obvious elitist disdain and corrosive condescension for fellow Christians with whom he disagrees, as ignorant, uneducated, 'aliens in our midst' might well damage evangelical witness to an unbelieving world."
On Monday night, following CP's editorial, Nazwotrh announced he would leave the newspaper. "I'm saddened by what happened for many reasons," he tweeted. Nazworth, who worked at CP for 8.5 years, wrote that for most of that period, the company "strived to be a place that represented the diversity of Evangelicalism in the US."
"When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage," he continued. "Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they've chosen to silo themselves."
"They've chosen to represent a narrow (and shrinking) slice of Christianity," Nazworth added in his thread. "That might be a good business decision, short term at least. But it's bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on a diversity of thought."


Tags Evangelical Donald Trump Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Christian crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by