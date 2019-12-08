The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

'The best show in town': In IAC speech, Trump felt at home - analysis

The president went on to wonder how come there aren't more Republican supporters in the Jewish community.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 20:14
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli-American Council 2019 Summit. (photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli-American Council 2019 Summit.
(photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – When the Israeli American Council (IAC) announced that US President Donald Trump would be the 2019 keynote speaker, the event was immediately sold out. Some 4,000 people attended the Diplomat Beach Resort ballroom on Saturday night, some of them wearing MAGA hats. The crowd welcomed Trump with "four more years" chants, followed by an introduction by Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, the IAC's most significant donors. "It is the best show in town," an IAC volunteer from California told The Jerusalem Post.
The president listed his actions in favor of Israel, from moving the embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, to defending Israel in International forums and signing the Taylor Force Act into law.
It was also interesting to watch his condemnation of the BDS movement. For the past few months, US administration officials are learning the facts about the BDS and its effect on college campuses. Trump's decision to invite a college student on stage to share her personal experience might indicate that the administration is willing to take a more active role in fighting the BDS movement.
The president went on to wonder how come that given all these actions, there aren't more Republican supporters in the Jewish community, saying that some American Jews "don't love Israel enough."
Some Jewish democratic organizations said these remarks were offensive. "We strongly denounce these vile and bigoted remarks in which the president – once again – used antisemitic stereotypes to characterize Jews as driven by money and insufficiently loyal to Israel," said Halie Soifer, Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) executive director, in a statement.
Democratic Majority for Israel sharply criticized his remarks as well.
And while the president was in campaign mode when discussing American politics, including a comment about "Pocahontas," in a barb to presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, when it comes to Israeli politics – Trump decided to stay away from controversy and not to discuss the ongoing deadlock nor the fact that no candidate was able to form a coalition for the past eight months. Unlike his past comments when Israel went for the second round of elections, this time, he did not mention the stalemate nor its possible implications for the US and Israel, such as the administration's desire to roll out the "Deal of the Century" only after a new government is formed. The president did not even mention Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by name.
He also skipped another hot topic – a possible move to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, a move that Netanyahu is openly trying to promote by gaining the support of the Trump administration.
Another point that is being discussed between the two administrations for the past few months is a bilateral defense pact. Netanyahu is trying to promote a treaty between the two countries, and the two leaders spoke about it over the phone ahead of Israel's September elections. Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer voiced his support last month of a treaty that JINSA is pushing. JINSA'S CEO, Mike Makovsky, told the Post last week that such a treaty would not limit Israel's freedom of action. While Trump tweeted in September that he'd be open to discuss such a pact, he did not mention it on his speech yesterday.


Tags Golan Heights Donald Trump Israeli American Council Embassy move
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the pressure By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by