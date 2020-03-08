Trump campaign sues media outlet over alleging possible Russia collusion

US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign filed a lawsuit last Friday against CNN, alleging that the network intentionally published "false statements" regarding consideration by the campaign to seek Russian aid in the US presidential elections, The Washington Times reported.According to the complaint, on February 25, CNN reported that the campaign “assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia’s help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table.” According to The Washington Times, the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said that “The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory.“The complaint alleges CNN was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process.”CNN refused the campaign's demands to retract and apologize for the false report.The lawsuit follows two similar lawsuits filed against media outlets in the last to weeks, specifically against The New York Times and The Washington Post.According to Ellis, the lawsuit aims “to hold the publishers accountable for their reckless false reporting and also to establish the truth: that the campaign did not have an agreement, quid pro quo, or collusion with Russia, as the Mueller Report concluded,” The Washington Times reported.