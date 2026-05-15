Staff-Sgt. Negev Dagan, 20, from Dekel, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Friday.

Dagan was wounded when Hezbollah terrorists fired a mortar towards his unit, operating near the Litani River. One of the mortar shells exploded near Dagan.

Combat medics attempted to provide medical treatment at the scene but were forced to declare him dead.

The incident occured at approximately 10 p.m., Army Radio's Doron Kadosh reported.

Dagan served in the Golani Brigade's 12th Battalion.

Soldiers from the IDF's Golani Brigade operating near Lebanon's Litani River, published May 12, 2026. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He was posthumously promoted from Sergeant to Staff-Sergeant.

Dagan is the sixth soldier to have fallen in combat since the ceasefire came into effect, Kadosh noted.

PM Netanyahu eulogizes fallen soldier

"Along with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I share in the heavy loss and send our deepest condolences to the family of Golani Brigade fighter, Staff-Sgt. Negev Dagan, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.