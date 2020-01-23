Trump retweets Mark Levin saying AOC is a 'barely literate moron’

US President Donald Trump retweeted Mark Levin, a conservative radio host, who tweeted a Fox Business article about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and called her “an embarrassing, barely literate moron” on Wednesday.
Ocasio-Cortez said “no one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars,” during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion with author Ta-Nehisi Coates, which was what the Fox Business article discussed.
“You made that money off the backs of undocumented people,” she also said. “You made that money off the backs of black and brown people being paid under a living wage. You made that money off the backs of single mothers and all these people who are literally dying because they can’t afford to live.”Ocasio-Cortez has been campaigning for an anti-billionaire politician, presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, who has recently said that he doesn’t “think that billionaires should exist.”
AOC is such an embarrassing, barely literate moron. https://t.co/X8yZLky2Ne— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 22, 2020
AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people ..." pic.twitter.com/Y2w3nSfezo— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020
