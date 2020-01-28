US House overwhelmingly passes Holocaust education act

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives voted on Monday to pass the Never Again Education Act in support of Holocaust education in the US. The legislation passed as the world commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.The bill establishes a new federal program and fund to award Holocaust education grants to educational institutions offering classes, resources, teacher training, and student field trips. It authorizes $10 million dollars for the expansion of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum's education programming for teachers across the country over five years. The museum is required to develop content to improve awareness and understanding of the Holocaust. Funding provided in the bill may also be used to support teachers who want to bring the lessons into their classrooms, according to a statement by Represenative Carolyn Maloney, who sponsored the bill."As we recommit ourselves to the promise of 'Never Again' on this 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, I am reminded that the lessons of the Holocaust do not just apply to antisemitism – but to all forms of hate and bigotry and I can think of no better way to honor the memories of those murdered than to make sure our students know their names and their stories," Maloney said in the statement. "If we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. I urge the Senate to act quickly on this bill."Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi added in the statement that the urgency of Holocaust education is greater than ever, as we see a surge of appalling antisemitic and other hate crimes. "I salute Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney for her leadership on this bipartisan legislation to support and strengthen the Holocaust Memorial Museum's Holocaust education efforts, so that we can fulfill our sacred pledge: Never Again," the Speaker added.Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY), lead co-sponsor of the bill, said she is proud to co-sponsor the legislation. "As we continue to condemn horrific acts of antisemitism across the world, we must also take proactive measures to educate and provide states and schools with the resources necessary to incorporate Holocaust education into their classrooms, ensuring that all students understand the evils of Holocaust and its impact," she said."Today's historic vote is a turning point in America's commitment to combating hatred, bigotry, and antisemitism. The House has affirmed the value of Holocaust education and made a commitment to building more tolerant communities," said Janice Weinman, CEO and Executive Director of Hadassah. "Educators deserve our full support in their efforts to instill the Holocaust's universal and timeless lessons in every generation. We congratulate Congresswoman Maloney for leading this fight and thank the House for its bipartisan support in approving the Never Again Education Act.""Combating the rise of antisemitism sweeping across the country is a top CUFI priority, and one of the fundamental ways in which we can combat this scourge is through education. Sadly, Americans know far too little about the Holocaust, and such ignorance enables antisemitism to rear its ugly head," said Christian United for Israel (CUFI) founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee. "We must ensure the next generation understands the history and horrors of antisemitism, and this legislation is a solid step in that direction."