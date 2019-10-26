US-Israeli officials discuss AI collaboration, solving space mysteries

WASHINGTON – More than 80 officials from Israel and the US participated in the 34th meeting of the U.S. – Israel Joint Economic Development Group (JEDG) at the State Department earlier this week.



The annual economic policy dialogue has been taking place since 1985, according to the Treasury Department , which said in a release that, “Both sides expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of bilateral economic relations and underscored respective commitments to expanding and deepening policy coordination and cooperation across a broad range of sectors."



Eran Nitzan, Israel's Economic Attaché in Washington, told The Jerusalem Post that three areas of cooperation were discussed at the event.

"The first is quantum information science and "The first is quantum information science and artificial intelligence research collaboration,” Nitzan said. “We want to cooperate around the national AI [artificial intelligence] plans of each country. Specifically, we would like to promote investment in generic AI research. That is a very important development."



In addition, the group discussed how the corporate tax treaty “could be fixed since it is obsolete,” he said. “The payments on interest, dividends and royalties should be dramatically reduced. At the moment, it is very high since it was written in the '70s. It is much higher than the tax rates in each of the countries."



Lastly, they discussed possible cooperation around the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.



“There is one major lab in Illinois, who is working on a project with scientists from a number of countries,” Nitzan explained. “We would like to find a way that Israel would be a part of that project, too."



Fermilab is America's particle physics and accelerator laboratory, according to its website, which explains that “we bring the world together to solve the mysteries of matter, energy, space and time.”



According to the Treasury Department's press release, the sides discussed "risk management for foreign investments,” as well.



Asked if the delegations specifically discussed Chinese investments in Israel, Nitzan declined to comment.



The US has been worried for some time about Chinese investments in Israel. In August, a senior official in US President Donald Trump's administration told the Post that the establishment of an oversight mechanism for Chinese investments in Israel is important to ensure the continued growth of Israeli-US ties.



"We think that strong decisions taken now will ensure that trajectory," the official added last summer.



According to a statement from the Treasury Department, the Israeli JEDG delegation was headed by Director General of the Israeli Finance Ministry Shai Babad, and included Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron and Chief Economist Shira Greenberg, as well as officials from Ministries of Finance, Transportation, Foreign Affairs, Israel Tax Authority, Israel's High Education Council, and academics from Bar Ilan University.



US Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh headed a large US delegation, which included Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Tom Feddo, Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Seth Appleton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn and other officials from the Departments of State, Treasury, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, and Transportation, as well as USAID, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, according to the Treasury Department release.

