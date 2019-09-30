U.S. government officials and politicians celebrate Rosh Hashanah

In honor of Rosh Hashanah, government officials and politicians from across the United States posted messages and videos of support on social media.



US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman and his wife, Tammy Deborah Sand, visited Kfar Chabad and tasted Israeli honey.

Shana Tova from all of us at U.S. Embassy Jerusalem! This year @USAmbIsrael David Friedman was on the lookout for the freshest honey for Rosh Hashanah celebrations, so he asked for assistance from the embassy community. Guess what we had to do?!שנה טובה משגרירות ארה״ב בירושלים pic.twitter.com/qW0t0j2Wap — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) September 26, 2019

Wishing a Happy New Year to all of those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in America, Israel, and around the World! pic.twitter.com/fpyewMEZuI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Tonight, as the Shofar sounds the start of the Jewish New Year, @SecondLady and I wish the Jewish people a year of blessings and fulfillment. Happy Rosh Hashanah! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 29, 2019

L’Shana Tovah to all those celebrating. May the new year 5,780 bring sweetness, peace, prosperity, good health, fulfillment and countless blessings for everyone! https://t.co/5jtJENdaLw — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 29, 2019

As I join Jewish families across the country in celebrating Rosh Hashanah, I want to send my best wishes for a happy and healthy New Year.



L’shanah Tovah! — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 29, 2019

Today marks the start of the Jewish New Year with the holiday #RoshHashanah, a time of reflection on one’s actions of the past year. During the #YearOfTolerance, we applaud the UAE for creating a culture of religious freedom and peaceful worship for people of all faiths#USAinUAE pic.twitter.com/1FIFVIncbG — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) September 29, 2019

L'shana tovah to all who observe Rosh Hashanah. May it be a good and peaceful year. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 29, 2019

L’Shanah Tovah! Wishing a happy, healthy and sweet new year to all celebrating Rosh Hashanah. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 30, 2019

Heidi and I wish a Shana Tova - a happy, healthy, and sweet new year - to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in Texas & around the world. #RoshHashanah pic.twitter.com/Lcn6D16MwG — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 29, 2019

Shana Tova! Wishing a happy New Year to all who celebrate Rosh Hashanah in America and around the world. pic.twitter.com/1gchcgG0n9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 29, 2019

Wishing my many friends in the Jewish community in South Carolina and across America a very Happy New Year! #RoshHashanah — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 30, 2019

To all my friends in #NY16 and everyone around the world celebrating #RoshHashanah, I wish you and your family a happy, peaceful and joyous New Year. #ShanaTovah — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) September 29, 2019

To the entire Jewish community in Florida and across our nation, Ann & I wish you a blessed, prosperous and sweet new year!#RoshHashanah! pic.twitter.com/CEA3uw0TRn — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 29, 2019

“On behalf of the Trump administration, President Trump and [the] Embassy [in] Jerusalem, we’d like to wish Jews throughout the world a happy, a healthy, a peaceful and, of course, a sweet New Year,” Friedman said, closing the Embassy’s Rosh Hashanah video.President Donald Trump tweeted: “Wishing a Happy New Year to all of those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in America, Israel, and around the World!”The president also put out a statement in honor of Rosh Hashanah.Vice President Mike Pence wished the Jewish people “a year of blessings and fulfillment” on behalf of himself and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence.Trump’s Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt , who has already announced that he is stepping down from his position, retweeted the White House’s greeting and added his own New Year wishes.“L’Shana Tovah to all those celebrating. May the new year 5,780 bring sweetness, peace, prosperity, good health, fulfillment and countless blessings for everyone!”Representative Adam Schiff tweeted “As I join Jewish families across the country in celebrating Rosh Hashanah, I want to send my best wishes for a happy and healthy New Year. L’shanah Tovah!”The US Mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tweeted Rosh Hashanah greetings in both English and Arabic.Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, also tweeted “Shana Tova” and was met with criticism from those claiming he was attempting to normalize relations with Israel.Presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders wrote “L'shana tovah to all who observe Rosh Hashanah. May it be a good and peaceful year.”Senator Kamala Harris, a presidential candidate, tweeted “L’Shanah Tovah! Wishing a happy, healthy and sweet new year to all celebrating Rosh Hashanah.”Senator Ted Cruz tweeted “Shana Tova - a happy, healthy, and sweet new year” to those celebrating on behalf of himself and his wife, Heidi.New York Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted “Wishing a happy New Year to all who celebrate Rosh Hashanah in America and around the world.”Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “Wishing my many friends in the Jewish community in South Carolina and across America a very Happy New Year!”Congressman Elliot Engel, Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, wished “everyone around the world celebrating” Shana Tova.“I wish you and your family a happy, peaceful and joyous New Year.”Senator Rick Scott tweeted Rosh Hashanah wishes to “the entire Jewish community in Florida and across our nation” on behalf of himself and his wife, Ann.

