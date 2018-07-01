July 01 2018
|
Tammuz, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

12 fires rage in the Negev from terror kites, balloons

By
July 1, 2018 22:24
1 minute read.
12 fires rage in the Negev from terror kites, balloons

Fires rage in southern Israel as a result of incendiary kites and balloons launched from the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: KKL-JNF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

At least 12 fires raged in the Israeli south on Sunday as a result of incendiary kites launched from Gaza, according to KKL-JNF. Six of the fires were sparked in the Beeri Forest, five in the Kisufim Forest and one next to the Simhoni Forest, some 400 meters away from Kfar Aza, as a result of an incendiary balloon.

In total, there have been over 450 fires on land managed by KKL-JNF, with over 7,500 dunam of land affected. Most of the damage done lately has been from incendiary balloons rather than from kites, according to KKL-JNF Western Negev regional director Daniel Ben-David.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In addition, the police reported several incidents of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip landing in populated and open areas on Sunday. Police bomb disposal experts arrived at the scene and neutralized the threats.

Police units called upon the public to notify and make contact via the 100 emergency number if they see any suspicious objects.
The Lachish district police spokesman Shimon Cohen told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that police did not have data on how many incendiary kites and balloons had been handled by police since the start of the phenomenon in March.

“We treat them as suspicious objects in every respect. There have been dozens of balloons and kites, almost all of them incendiary. There were a few cases of explosives,” Cohen added.

On Saturday, 10 fires broke out on Israeli land close to the Gaza border, including in Kisufim, Beeri and Ein HaShlosha.


Related Content

July 1, 2018
Palestinians: Calling Jerusalem Israel’s capital is ‘incitement’

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut