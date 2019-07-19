97 injured in Gaza border protests

PALESTINIANS TAKE PART in a protest last week marking Nakba Day, east of Gaza City. .
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
As on every Friday, protests broke out along the Gaza border with some 7000 people in attendance. As of yet, 74 people were reported as having been injured, as well as four paramedics and two reporters.
47 of those injured were harmed from live fire coming from Israeli territory during the weekly protests, this time marked as a march titled, "Burning the Israeli Flag."
Stones were thrown in large waves at the fence along the border, as well as explosive devices.This is a developing story.
