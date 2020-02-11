Abbas: Palestinian state in Trump’s plan is ‘like Swiss cheese’

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas unequivocally rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan in the UN Security Council on Tuesday.“This plan should not be considered an international reference for negotiations. It is an Israeli-American preemptive plan to put an end to the question of Palestine,” he argued. Abbas said of the plan allowing for a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank: “This plan violates international legitimacy..It annuls the legitimacy of Palestinian rights, our right to self-determination, freedom and independence of our own state.”Referring to the part of the plan allowing Israel to annex 30% of the West Bank, he said: “It legitimized what is illegal, settlements and confiscation of land and annexation of Palestinian land.”The plan is “the entrenchment of occupation and confiscation of occupying force by military regime…strengthening the apartheid regime,” he stated.Abbas called the map in Trump’s plan “like Swiss cheese,” referring to Israeli enclaves within the Palestinian state and vice-versa.The PA President also lamented that according to the plan, “Jerusalem is no longer under the sovereignty of the state of Palestine,” although it never was.