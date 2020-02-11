The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Abbas pushes back at Trump's peace plan at UNSC - WATCH LIVE

United Nations Security Council convenes on Tuesday to hear a special address by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and debate US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 16:54
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Israel is willing to enter into direct talks with the Palestinians, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told reporters prior to the meeting.
"Abbas should come to Jerusalem, not New York," Danon said. "Instead of being committed to peace, Abbas is committed to incitement against Israel."


