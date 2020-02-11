Abbas pushes back at Trump's peace plan at UNSC - WATCH LIVE

United Nations Security Council convenes on Tuesday to hear a special address by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and debate US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century."
Israel is willing to enter into direct talks with the Palestinians, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told reporters prior to the meeting. "Abbas should come to Jerusalem, not New York," Danon said. "Instead of being committed to peace, Abbas is committed to incitement against Israel."
