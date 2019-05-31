Abbas tells donors: May the ‘Deal of the Century’ go to hell

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the “Deal of the Century” can “go to hell.”



Speaking earlier this week at an event honoring donors to the Mahmoud Abbas Foundation in an address that was aired on Palestine TV on May 27, Abbas said, “May the Deal of the Century - the deal of shame - go to hell. The same goes for the Bahrain economic workshop that they are planning for the next month, in order to sell us more and more illusions.”



Abbas told attendees that the Palestinians will not accept the results of the Bahrain meeting, even if they appear to be in the Palestinians’ favor.



“We will not accept this meeting and its results, because they are selling us illusions, and because whoever wants to solve the Palestinian issue should start with the political issue, and afterwards deal with the political issue some more and then some more,” he said. “Only then may they talk about the illusion of the billions that they claim they will give us. Let us tell you, none of that money will ever arrive.”



Abbas, however, spoke positively about the future of a Palestinian state if the conflict was resolved.



“We are not pinning any hopes on this money and we will not accept it, because our cause is political par excellence,” he said. “Besides, when the cause is resolved, we won’t need their aid. Through your efforts, and thanks to our people, we will be able to build a modern state.”

The video was translated from Arabic to English by Middle East Media Research Institute.

Watch the full clip:

