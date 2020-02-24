The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gaza is Netanyahu’s 11-year recurring nightmare - analysis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 11 years ago: "We will topple Hamas’s terror regime and we will restore security to the residents of Ashkelon, Ashdod and Sderot and to all of Israel.”

By YAAKOV KATZ  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 21:43
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a briefing with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF heads during the latest escalation with Gaza (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a briefing with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF heads during the latest escalation with Gaza
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
“In the morning, a Katyusha rocket landed at the entrance to Ashkelon. Luckily, no one was hurt but we cannot rely on luck. The only way to remove this threat is to topple the Hamas regime in Gaza…We will topple Hamas’s terror regime and we will restore security to the residents of Ashkelon, Ashdod and Sderot and to all of Israel.”
This is what Benjamin Netanyahu said 11 years ago in February 2009, a week before the election that saw him return to power.
On Monday, it was like déjà vu although this time without the bluster and empty promises. Eleven years have passed since Netanyahu promised to topple Hamas and instead they have seen him instead consistently favor diplomatic solutions like the long-term ceasefire deal he has been trying to reach with Hamas via the Egyptians.
While the rockets fired into Israel since Sunday were launched by Islamic Jihad, both Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett have publicly held Hamas responsible.
The flareup this week was expected. It doesn’t make a difference if it was caused by the way the IDF bulldozer tried to snatch up the body of a terrorist killed Sunday morning along the Gaza border or due to the fact that Islamic Jihad was just looking for a way to get some attention and try to take advantage of Israel’s distraction ahead of next week’s election. The fact is that Gaza has been a problem for Israel since before the unilateral disengagement in 2005 and more specifically, since Netanyahu came back to power in 2009. It is not just going to go away.
Both Netanyahu and Bennett declared on Monday that they have “surprises” in store that would change the paradigm. One of those surprises was the Israeli bombing on Sunday night of Islamic Jihad targets in Syria in retaliation to the rocket fire from Gaza and not just the regular targets in the Strip. That might have come as a surprise but it was not enough for the terrorist group to stop its attacks and throughout the day, around 1 million Israelis were forced to remain close to bomb shelters.
Instead, Islamic Jihad seems to be gambling that on the eve of another election Israel is not going to escalate and will refrain from a large-scale operation or aggressive response that could lead to more fighting.
The truth is that the real surprise would be if Israel, after more than 10 years of ping pong with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, would formulate a clear strategy of what it wants to happen in the Gaza Strip. Instead, the government doesn’t openly admit that it is negotiating a deal with Hamas – instead it calls it an “arrangement” – and at the same time refrains from sending the IDF into Gaza to topple Hamas as Netanyahu promised to do 11 years ago.
The reason neither are happening – not a ceasefire or a war – is because both are complicated and unlikely to solve the problem. Gaza is a challenge that will continue to haunt Israeli political leaders – before elections, during elections and after elections. As Netanyahu has learned over the last 11 years in office, when it comes to Gaza, there is no easy answer.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Hamas Gaza rockets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
2 Clashes intensify between Gaza and Israel: Live updates
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip
3 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
4 Saudi King Salman hosts rabbi in official residence for first time
Rabbi David Rosen, board member of the KAICIID inter-religious dialogue group, in a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud other KAICIID board members
5 Coronavirus could cause matzah shortage in Israel for Passover
A MAN wraps fresh matza during Passover in Ashdod in 2016
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by