Arab protesters block junction in the Negev, launch hunger strike

Arab public leaders in Israel plan on launching a hunger strike in a protest tent to be set up soon in front of the government quarters in Jerusalem as part of a protest against the rampant violence in Arab society and the incompetence of the government and the police in handling the problem.



The protests, which have been going for a few days, continued on Saturday as hundreds of people blocked the Shoket junction in the Negev.

The top monitoring committee of the Arab public convened in Tamra and decided on the next steps of the mass protests. Among other things, it was decided that a large convoy protest would be held with cars, which will take off this Thursday from Majdal Chrome in the north and from Shoket junction in the south, passing by the government quarters in Jerusalem.In parallel, protests will be held in front of the northern district and central district police headquarters. The top monitoring committee "blames the leadership, mostly the police, for closing their eyes in the face of criminal gangs and arms trafficking."This is a racist policy aiming at dismantling this society from within and hurting the social fabric of the Arab public," the committee said."The right to personal security is a basic right that cannot be negotiated," the committee added. "The committee sees the placement of border police in Arab communities as an attempt to restore a military government and demands a comprehensive plan which includes fighting against crime, in coordination with elected officials."In the meantime, there was a sharp exchange between Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Knesset members on the joint list.MK Aida Toma Saliman tweeted, "I still remember the first briefing in the Knesset in 2015 and how, when the time was given to the new MKs to ask questions, the very new MK Smotrich asked: Is it alright to enter the parliament building with weapons and, if not, where he might deposit his own. That same racist Smotrich has a weapon despite being a danger to society."Smotrich responded, "When many of your people who are doing this for a hundred years already stop wanting to murder us, with your encouragement and with the encouragement of your terror-supporting friends in the Knesset, I will gladly give up the gun. It is heavy, cumbersone and uncomfortable. Until then, I promise to continue to carry it very close so as to not give any of you a chance."He added, "Unlike you guys in your sector, I am holding a weapon with a self-defense license (which you just reminded me that I need to renew) and do not wander in the street, shooting it at weddings and protests, and use it to eliminate accounts."Hundreds of people in the Arab sector protested on Friday evening by the castle at the Shoket junction in the Negev. They expressed distrust of Domestic Security Minister Gilad Erdan and demanded that he resign.MK Said Al-Harumi told Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, that "this is only the beginning."We will continue to raise the issue of violence to the agenda in every way possible, until we bring about a change to the trend, to the crime in the Arab sector," Al-Harumi concluded.Sheikh Walid Abu Kaf said that "it is a mistake to point the blame at the police alone. We are equally to blame in our education, and we must change our perception. When a murder occurs in the Jewish sector, the murderer alone is responsible, but murder in the sector affects the entire family and tribe."This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.

