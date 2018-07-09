BDS calls for lacrosse team to withdraw from championship in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The boycott Israel movement has set its sights on this week's World Lacrosse Championships in Netanya, calling for the Iroquois Nationals, a Native American team, to pull out of the competition.



The BDS movement attempted to spark sympathy in the Iroquois Confederacy and the indigenous peoples of Turtle Island, according to their open letter on the movement’s official website, arguing that both the Iroquois Confederacy and the Palestinian people “struggle for self-determination and against ongoing dispossession and colonization.”







A Related Video You May Like:



The boycotters' letter claims that the Wingate Institute, a sports college and facility where most of the games will be held on July 12-21, is a settlement on Palestinian lands, even though it is on sovereign Israeli land, within pre-1967 lines.According to the BDS letter, the Wingate Institute was “built on the lands of Khirbat al-Zababida, ethnically cleansed of its Palestinian inhabitants in 1948 as part of the attacks focused on clearing indigenous villages along the coast north of Tel Aviv.”The BDS movement's founder, Omar Barghouti, has said that Israel has no legitimacy to exist as a Jewish state.Jay Kay, lead singer of Jamiroquai, insists on playing in Israel despite BDS (Courtesy Jamiroquai)After Manchester passed on hosting duties due to unexpected setbacks last year, the competition landed in the hands of Israel.According to David Lasday, the chief operating officer of Israel Lacrosse, "there will be over 150 games during the 10 day competition which will allow for amazing exposure both domestically and internationally for Israel and lacrosse."As hopeful as the Israeli sports community may be, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement are using their platforms to urge the impediment of the games.This is not the first time the BDS movement has attempted to appeal to sports teams and convince them not to play in Israel. In June, the BDS movement claimed a win when the Argentinian national soccer team canceled a friendly match against Israel.However, the Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie claimed that the reasoning was unrelated, instead connecting it to political agitation and death threats to the soccer players from those who opposed the team playing in Israel.In addition, he backlash after the US embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem led to the choice to cancel, Faurie claimed.Joshua Halickman contributed to this report.