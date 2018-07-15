July 15 2018
Bennett dismisses ceasefire, calls for largescale IDF operation in Gaza

"I don't believe that we should allow Hamas, after 100 days and over 200 rockets, to dictate conditions to us."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 15, 2018 11:08
1 minute read.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett visits Israeli schools near the Gaza border following a night of rocket attacks, May 30, 2018.. (photo credit: YOSEF IFERGAN)

 
Minister of Education and member of the security cabinet Naftali Bennett dismissed the attempts to reach a cease fire with Hamas after a weekend barrage of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and an overwhelming IDF response.

"I don't believe that we should allow Hamas, after 100 days and over 200 rockets, to dictate conditions to us. Whoever allows this will quickly discover that there is no cease fire," Bennet said in an interview with Army Radio Sunday morning.

According to unconfirmed reports late Saturday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad agreed to a truce with Israel. The reports said the truce was achieved thanks to mediation efforts made by Egypt and other international and regional parties.

While the rocket fire continued overnight, as of Sunday morning, the barrages had ceased, and communities in Israel's Gaza border region returned to normalcy. Schools were open and the restrictions that had been placed on public gatherings had been lifted.

"Anyone who practices restraint in the face of violation of our sovereignty and prevents a thorough military operation, is essentially decreeing that we will remain in an ongoing war of attrition," said a statement released by Bennett's office Sunday. "We have to allow the IDF to act forcefully, with sophistication and thoroughly."

"I made clear two months ago: Restraint leads to escalation," the statement said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed reporting.



