Bennett threatens to quit government if Palestinian state established

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Bayit Yehudi Party head Naftali Bennett threatened on Wednesday that he would leave the government if a Palestinian state is created.



He issued the threat on Twitter moments after US President Donald Trump announced for the first time that he liked the idea of a two-state solution.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

“As long as the Bayit Yehudi is in the government, there will be no Palestinian state. That would be a disaster for Israel.”He added, however, that Trump “is a true friend of Israel.”The Israeli NGO Peace Now lauded Trump’s words as belated acknowledgment that the only resolution to the conflict is two states.“We hope that President Trump’s remarks today align him with the only realistic solution to the conflict, and put an end to the rumors and the evasion of negotiations.”“Even Trump understands that two states is in Israel [best] interest,” Peace Now said in a statement.“The time has come for the right-wing settlers, who see Trump as the Messiah to internalize the understanding that there is no other solution and to cease their annexation plans [for the West Bank].”When Trump first met as president with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in February 2017 he said, “I am looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like.”But on Wednesday, when he met Netanyahu for the fifth time, he clearly stated that he now likes a two-state resolution to the conflict.His words upset right-wing politicians who had believed that Trump’s support of Israel, his position on terrorism and his failure to harshly criticize settlement construction meant that he did not back two states.MK Bezalel Smotrich (Bayit Yehudi) said Trump “appears to be someone who understands some basic things that his predecessors did not understand about the Israeli-Arab context in the Middle East. It would therefore be very strange if he repeated the mistakes of his predecessors and would try to promote a solution based on the establishment of a hostile terrorist entity that would continue to strive to destroy the State of Israel.”Smotrich called on the Netanyahu to present alternative out-of-the-box ideas to the US that do not involve dividing the Land of Israel or “fostering national illusions” among Arabs.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



