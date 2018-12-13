Bennett vows to raise bill allowing expulsion of terrorists after attacks

Scene of Givat Asaf shooting attack.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett said he would respond to the wave of violence by bringing a bill permitting expulsion of terrorists to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday.
"The violence is intensifying because the terorists have stopped being afraid of us," Bennett said. "Jews are being murdered, because terror has proven to be a business that pays off."
The bill had been stymied in the past by legal experts, who said it would be disqualified by the Supreme Court. He said legal authorities had paralyzed the defense establishment, which has been prevented from destroying terrorists' homes and expelling them.
"If legal experts are tying the prime minister's hands and preventing him from restoring deterrence, we will do it ourselves," Bennett said.
