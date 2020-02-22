Mossad chief met with Qatar to try to cut deal with Hamas

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. Hertzi Halevi both met with top Qatari officials earlier in February in order to work on a deal with Hamas, Walla reported Saturday night.According to the report, the visit came during the first week of February and lasted less than 24 hours.Qatar is keeping Hamas above water financially with periodic payments, which Israel has been allowing.It appears that Israel-Qatari contacts regarding the payments, plus prior quiet intelligence ties between the countries opened the channel.The report did not indicate whether any progress was made, and no serious progress is expected until after the March 2 election.Hamas has lowered its violence against Israel in general terms since an intense round of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad of Gaza in November, but has continued to maintain some violent actions, especially since the Trump administration's peace plan was released.Anonymous Israeli officials are quoted in the report as saying it was a very high level, serious meeting.