WATCH: B'Tselem accuses IDF of shooting Palestinian in the back

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Videos publicized by B’Tselem on Tuesday portray the IDF’s shooting to death of Palestinian Muhammad Habali in Tulkarm on December 4 as illegal.



The IDF has already ordered a criminal investigation and on Tuesday responded that while the probe was ongoing, the overall context of the incident was one of a public disturbance in which dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the IDF forces.





The human rights group said that Habali was a mentally challenged 22-year-old and the videos they distributed showed that he was about 80 meters from soldiers and walking away from them when he was shot.In past similar circumstances, the IDF has sometimes argued that such video footage was incomplete and did not show the earlier threats to the IDF forces or have said that IDF soldiers were aiming for someone else or for the knees and misfired.As of Tuesday, the IDF was not presenting any conclusions, but said that crowd dispersal methods and eventually live fire had been used in the incident to restore order in the area.At the moment Habali was shot, he can be seen in the video holding a stick, but he was not waving it or using it in any manner which could have presented a threat with the IDF soldiers at such a far distance.B’Tselem’s videos which were sent out Tuesday were not the first publicized, but added to earlier footage which also painted IDF firing in a negative light.The organization said that video footage, “clearly shows that there was no disturbance whatsoever in Habali’s immediate vicinity at the time he was shot.”“Contrary to the military’s claims, the soldiers who fired at Habali were not responding to a ‘violent disturbance of the peace’ and were in no danger: the shooting was unjustified and illegal,” said B’Tselem.In addition, the NGO attacked the IDF soldiers in the area for failing to provide medical assistance to Habali when it was clear that he was seriously wounded.The incident took place as the IDF was performing various house searches and was at some point confronted by rock throwers with the intensity of the rock throwing under debate.B’Tselem expressed doubt that the Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek’s criminal investigation would yield any consequences, refereeing a report in May which detailed that the vast majority of shootings of Palestinians which are probed do not yield indictments, let alone jail time.When confronted about two recent cases, the Hebron shooter of March 2016, and the al-Nakba Day shooter of 2014, where Israeli security forces were sentenced to jail time between nine and 18 months, the group has said that these were exceptions to the rule.The IDF has also opened several criminal investigations in recent months into shootings of Palestinians on the Gaza border in that ongoing confrontation.But with the conflict still only around half-a-year old and the probes only a few months old at most, no decisions have been made public as of yet.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



