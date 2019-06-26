COGAT tells Palestinians terrorism is what cuts their electricity short

COGAT's video to the Palestinians with Hebrew translation.
X
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon shared a video telling the Palestinians in Gaza that terrorism prevents them from having increased electricity hours.
"Between 85 and 75 tankers of fuel enter the Gaza Strip each week, which helps significantly increase electricity hours. Terrorism prevents you from having that," the video explained.
The video was released after COGAT announced on Tuesday
that it will stop the transfer of fuel into Gaza following the 13 fires that broke out in Gaza border communities throughout Monday morning.
The statement released by COGAT also claimed that no more fuel will be delivered until further notice.
Gisha, an Israeli non-profit organization, founded in 2005, whose goal is to protect the freedom of movement of Palestinians, condemned the move, claiming it is "cruel, illegal, and immoral."
In a letter sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and Rokon, Gisha called for the decision to be reversed immediately, claiming it constitutes illegal collective punishment.
"There is no justification for the decision to stop fuel supply to Gaza's power plant. Israel must reverse this wrongful and illegal measure immediately and renew transfer of fuel to the Strip," the letter read.
