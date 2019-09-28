Can the Palestinians hold new elections?

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have welcomed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s intention to call for general elections upon his return to Ramallah from New York, where he delivered a speech last Thursday before the United Nations General Assembly.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission said on Saturday that it was ready to hold new elections. It said that a date would be set for holding the elections as soon as Abbas issues a “presidential decree” regarding the vote.

Palestinian political analysts, however, expressed skepticism over the prospects of holding new elections, especially in wake of the continued rivalry between Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction and Hamas.

Abbas said in his speech that he has decided, upon his return to Ramallah, “to announce a date for the holding of general elections in Palestine – in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.” He called on the UN and international organizations to monitor the elections and warned that he will “attribute full responsibility to those who may attempt to prevent it from happening on the date determined.”

Noting that the last Palestinian parliamentary election was held in 2006, Abbas said that “this democratic process was paralyzed by the coup of Hamas in 2007,” referring to the terror group’s violent takeover of the Gaza Strip that year.

Welcoming the call for holding the long overdue elections, Hamas called on Abbas to renounce the Oslo Accords with Israel to ensure the success of the vote.

Hamas said that Palestinians need to reach agreement on a “comprehensive strategy to face US-backed Israeli schemes to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

Islamic Jihad senior official Nafez Azzam also welcomed Abbas’s call for holding elections and said it would contribute to achieving Palestinian unity.

General elections for the PA presidency and Palestinian parliament, Azzam said, represent a “partial solution” to the problems facing the Palestinians.

A senior PA official in Ramallah predicted that Israel will not allow the Palestinians to hold elections in east Jerusalem. Israel permitted Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem (who are not Israeli citizens) to cast votes at post offices in the Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006, which resulted in a Hamas victory.

“I doubt if Israel will allow Palestinians in East Jerusalem to participate in the elections, when and if they are held,” the official said. “This will be one of the obstacles to holding the elections.”

He also said that he does not believe that Hamas is interested in holding new elections.



Ibrahim Milhem, spokesperson for the Ramallah-based PA government, said on Saturday that east Jerusalem “must be included in new elections, like the Gaza Strip.” He said that the PA government was planning to ask the international community to intervene to allow the Palestinians to hold elections also in east Jerusalem.

Palestinian political analysts pointed out that it was unclear what Abbas meant when he talked about holding general elections.

“President Abbas was not clear,” said one analyst. “He didn’t say whether he meant presidential or parliamentary elections or elections for the PLO’s parliament, the Palestine National Council.”

Another analyst said he believes Abbas was only referring to elections for the Palestinian parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council. “I don’t believe we will see presidential elections in the near future,” he said.

The last presidential election was held in January 2005, when Abbas was elected for a four-year-term.

The analysts said that the chances of holding any election were slim in light of the continued dispute between Fatah and Hamas, adding that the gap between the two rival parties remains as wide as ever.

They said that in order for the elections to succeed, Fatah and Hamas need to reach agreement on the implementation of previous reconciliation agreements they reached in the past 12 years.

