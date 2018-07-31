Dareen Tatour, poet, given five month sentence for incitement to violence

Arab-Israeli poet Dareen Tatour poses for a picture during an interview at her house in Reineh, northern Israel September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017..
The Arab-Israeli poet Dareen Tatour
has been sentenced to five months in prison for her conviction for incitement to violence and supporting a terror organization, due to poems and comments she posted to social media.
Tatour has become a cause célèbre for left wing activists who accuse the state of repressing free speech in this case, and social media erupted with condemnation of the sentencing following its announcement on Tuesday morning.
Israeli prosecutors insisted however that her poems and social media posts encouraged and promoted violence at a febrile time in the country when Palestinians were committing stabbing and other attacks on an almost daily basis.
Tatour, 36, is from the village of Reineh in the north of Israel was indicted in November 2015 for inflammatory pictures and poems posted to Facebook and Youtube which the prosecution said encouraged violence and terrorist acts against Israel as the Stabbing Intifada at that time was beginning.
In October 2015, she posted a Youtube video of her reading her poem “Resist my People, Resist Them,” accompanied by pictures of Palestinians clashing with Israeli security forces.
An English translation of the poem, translated by Tariq al Haydar and posted on the website arablit.org, includes the lines: “Resist, my people, resist them./ Resist the settler’s robbery/ And follow the caravan of martyrs./ Shred the disgraceful constitution /Which imposed degradation and humiliation/ And deterred us from restoring justice.”
That same month, Tatour also posted a news story from Islamic Jihad calling for “a continuation of the Intifada” and three pictures to her Facebook page. One picture was of Asra’a Abed, a knife-wielding Israeli-Arab woman killed by Israeli security forces in Beer Sheva on October 9, 2015, and the others were of Ali Dawabsheh and Muhammad Abu Khdeir, Palestinian children killed by Jewish extremists months before. Beneath the pictures she had written in Arabic: “I am the next shahid” – the same word is used about the two children in Tatour’s poem.Samuel Thrope and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article
