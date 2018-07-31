July 31 2018
|
Av, 19, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Dareen Tatour, poet, given five month sentence for incitement to violence

“Resist, my people, resist them./ Resist the settler’s robbery/ And follow the caravan of martyrs," posted Dareen Tatouron the website arablit.org

By
July 31, 2018 13:37
1 minute read.
Arab-Israeli poet Dareen Tatour poses for a picture.

Arab-Israeli poet Dareen Tatour poses for a picture during an interview at her house in Reineh, northern Israel September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017.. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The Arab-Israeli poet Dareen Tatour has been sentenced to five months in prison for her conviction for incitement to violence and supporting a terror organization, due to poems and comments she posted to social media.

Tatour has become a cause célèbre for left wing activists who accuse the state of repressing free speech in this case, and social media erupted with condemnation of the sentencing following its announcement on Tuesday morning.

Israeli prosecutors insisted however that her poems and social media posts encouraged and promoted violence at a febrile time in the country when Palestinians were committing stabbing and other attacks on an almost daily basis.  

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Tatour, 36, is from the village of Reineh in the north of Israel was indicted in November 2015 for inflammatory  pictures and poems posted to Facebook and Youtube which the prosecution said encouraged violence and terrorist acts against Israel as the Stabbing Intifada at that time was beginning.

In October 2015, she posted a Youtube video of her reading her poem “Resist my People, Resist Them,” accompanied by pictures of Palestinians clashing with Israeli security forces.

An English translation of the poem, translated by Tariq al Haydar and posted on the website arablit.org, includes the lines: “Resist, my people, resist them./ Resist the settler’s robbery/ And follow the caravan of martyrs./ Shred the disgraceful constitution /Which imposed degradation and humiliation/ And deterred us from restoring justice.”

That same month, Tatour also posted a news story from Islamic Jihad calling for “a continuation of the Intifada” and three pictures to her Facebook page. One picture was of Asra’a Abed, a knife-wielding Israeli-Arab woman killed by Israeli security forces in Beer Sheva on October 9, 2015, and the others were of Ali Dawabsheh and Muhammad Abu Khdeir, Palestinian children killed by Jewish extremists months before. Beneath the pictures she had written in Arabic: “I am the next shahid” – the same word is used about the two children in Tatour’s poem.

Samuel Thrope and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article 



Related Content

Hooded man holds flaming Molotov cocktail
July 31, 2018
Border policewoman lightly wounded in clashes at Palestinian refugee camp

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut