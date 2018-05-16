Defense Minister: Hamas is a group of cannibals that uses kids as weapons

Hamas is a “group of cannibals” who uses their women and children as weapons, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Wednesday after deadly clashes along the Gaza border fence left over 60 Palestinians dead.



"The Hamas leadership is a group of cannibals that treats their children as weapons. They have rockets, sidearms and a different kind of weapon: Women and children,” he claimed during a visit to the Gaza Division.





"Their goal is to lift Gaza's blockade but not to build their economy or hold talks about coexistence, but rather to smuggle weapons (into Gaza) to continue to build up their military force and create a pseudo Hezbollah model.”Echoing Liberman’s comments, Col. Richard Kemp told The Jerusalem Post that Hamas is responsible for every Palestinian death during the riots.“Hamas has orchestrated the violence and orchestrated with the deliberate intent of trying to force the IDF to use lethal force against their people so that their own people get killed,” Kemp said Tuesday on the border with the Gaza Strip.Sending women and children to the border is “disgusting,” Kemp said, adding that “very few people would understand why this is happening and would understand why responsible adults would get their children to go into combat zones, or their women or non-combatant men. It is deliberately putting people in danger and it is shameful and disgraceful and it is their responsibility when it goes very badly wrong like it did.”While on Monday, unprecedented violence led to the bloodiest day in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Tuesday showed a marked decrease in violence with only 4,000 Palestinians taking part in the demonstrations rather than the 40,000 who participated a day earlier.According to Kemp, the violence and the number of fatalities likely served as a deterrent to Palestinians, preventing them from participating in the protests on Tuesday.But Liberman warned that despite the current relative calm along the border, “there are no illusions here. They did not give up all the disturbances and terror.”“But they got a serious blow and that’s what caused them, for the moment, to go back into their kennel,” Liberman added.