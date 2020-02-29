The defense establishment has created a new body aimed at coordinating efforts among different elements of the security sector in the event that settlements in the West Bank are annexed by the Israeli government, according to a Haaretz report. Some of the scenarios that would trigger the use of this new framework would be major terrorist attacks against Israelis, mass entry of Palestinians into Israeli settlements or Gazan residents into Israel, rocket launches from Syria and Lebanon and widespread demonstrations. Similarly, additional concerns are being presented over mass demonstrations by Israeli Arabs, in protest of the decision to annex West Bank settlements. Jerusalem may also become a major area of escalation, and that Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem may commit attacks and barricade access to the Temple Mount. Though, the possibility of a third intifada accordingly remains low, according to the report. The report also detailed that preparations for serious escalations have already begun, under the assumption that after the elections, the government will make the decision to extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements. The new body will be referred to as the Cooperation Administration, which combines the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel's internal security service). The combined system will be divided into a separate sections that focus on security, intelligence and legal issues, with separate responsibilities and powers. Israel Police are likely to be responsible for incidents within Israel proper and the West Bank settlements, while the IDF will prevent terrorist attacks and defend Israel's borders. Accordingly, the Shin Bet will be solely responsible for intelligence, as is typically the case for the organizations typical responsibilities. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is also involved in the process, as Israel is expecting condemnation from any states in the Arab world and European countries. In this case, demonstrations are expected in those countries. It is estimated that the budget will in the hundreds of millions of shekels. As part of the preparation process, joint exercises are expected to take place that will include representatives from all organizations.