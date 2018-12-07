50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Thirty-seven injured as thousands protest on Gaza-Israel border

The Hamas-affiliated health ministry reported that 17 of those demonstrators were wounded by live IDF gunfire.

By
December 7, 2018 19:03
Gaza Protests

Palestinians ride a truck on their way to a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2018. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

 
Despite unfavorable weather, thousands of Palestinians gathered at several locations near the security fence for Friday’s weekly “Great March of Return” protests. Senior Hamas leaders were among those who attended.

Thirty-seven Palestinian demonstrators were injured in clashes along the Gaza-Israel border, according to the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Health Ministry.

The health ministry reported that 17 of those demonstrators were wounded by live IDF gunfire.

Protesters have been accused of throwing stones and routinely rushing the security fence.


This is the 37th week of the ongoing protests in Gaza. Around 10,000 protesters joined demonstrations Friday, according to Israeli media.

No casualties were reported.

