EU top diplomat: US 'so-called peace plan' challenges international law

European Union High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said that US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace deal, "challenges many of the internationally agreed parameters: the 1967 border, as agreed by both parties, with a state of Israel and an independent, viable State of Palestine, living side-by-side in peace, security and mutual recognition." Borrell referred to the "Deal of the Century" as "the so-called peace plan," mocking the United States' efforts. On Sunday, the EU released Borrell's remarks following his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Speaking in Jordan, Borrell noted the country's "very special role" in the peace process, "in particular as regards Jerusalem and as custodian of the Holy Sites." He affirmed that the EU shares this position and is committed to "two-state solution and respect for international law."Jordan and Turkey have been criticial about the plan. Safadi said that Jordan condemned Israeli unilateral actions, such as the annexation of Palestinian lands, "as a violation of international law and provocative actions that will push the area toward more conflict and tension."Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "Jerusalem is our redline." The ministry added, "we will not support any plan that does not have the support of Palestine." While the Arab League rejected the deal and Iran called for resistance against it throughout the region, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE welcomed the peace plan.Earlier on Sunday, Russian news agencies, citing a Kremlin spokesperson, said that Russia believes Trump's plan contradicts United Nations resolutions, Reuters reported."We see the reaction from the Palestinians; we see the reaction of a wide range of Arab states which have sided with the Palestinians in rejecting the plan," Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying, according to Reuters. "This, obviously, makes one think about its feasibility." Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.