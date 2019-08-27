Egypt places pressure on Hamas to stop rocket fire into Israel

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh attends a meeting with members of international media at his office in Gaza City, June 20, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

During meetings in Cairo with representatives of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Egypt warned that it will stop sponsoring any ceasefire agreement between the terror groups and Israel if Hamas does not stop rocket fire against Israel, according to Al Arabiya. The country also stated that they are working on a long-term agreement between Israel and Gaza.





Egypt simultaneously warned the Gazan terror group against taking part in a proxy war supporting Hezbollah and Iran against Israel. The country is likewise working to arrive at a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which would allow the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas informed Egypt that there are parties trying to thwart the ceasefire agreement, according to Al Hadath.

During the meeting, Egypt also promised that they would sponsor new measures to ease pressure on Gaza soon and called on Israel to abide by the current agreements, demanding that Hamas sign a written declaration that they will likewise abide by current agreements.

In July, an Egyptian delegation arrived in Gaza to forestall escalations in violence. They were briefed by Hamas leaders about what they said was Israel’s slow-paced implementation of the ceasefire understandings reached earlier this year under the auspices of Egypt and the UN.

Hamas said its leaders presented the Egyptian officials with a “detailed briefing about the Israeli enemy’s violations against the Gaza Strip and its foot-dragging regarding the implementation of the [ceasefire] understandings.”

The statement said the Hamas leaders stressed during the talks with the Egyptians that Israel understands the Gaza-based groups won’t accept anything less than lifting the blockade on the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

Hani al-Thawabta, a senior official with the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said on Saturday that the Egyptian intelligence officials told the Hamas leaders that Israel was offering a series of measures to ease restrictions on the Gaza Strip.

The measures, he told the Palestinian daily Al-Quds, include the delivery of medicine and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, as well as returning more fishermen boats seized by the IDF in recent years.

In addition, Thawabta said, Israel was offering to increase the number of permits for merchants and laborers to enter Israel to 5,000 from 3,500.

Anna Ahronheim, Khaled Abu Toameh and Ezra Taylor contributed to this report.

