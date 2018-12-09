Eisenkot: UNIFIL has important role in neutralizing Hezbollah tunnels

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and UNIFIL head Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday with the commander of UNIFIL, Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Eisenkot emphasized in the meeting that the Hezbollah attack tunnels, which the IDF has identified and neutralized as part of Operation Northern Shield, represent a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701. Eisenkot also said that the tunnels were meant to serve as a central component in Hezbollah's suprise attack plan on Israel, according to the IDF.
Eisenkot updated Del Col on the progress of the operation, noting the important role that UNIFIL can play in neutralizing the tunnels from the Lebanese side and preventing Hezbollah's violation of the UN resolution, the army statement said.
The chief of staff underlined that the Lebanese government is responsible for Hezbollah's tunnel activity in southern Lebanon.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>