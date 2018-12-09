Eisenkot: UNIFIL has important role in neutralizing Hezbollah tunnels

50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot said that the Lebanese government is responsible for Hezbollah's tunnel activity in southern Lebanon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 9, 2018 19:27
IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and UNIFIL head Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday with the commander of UNIFIL, Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Eisenkot emphasized in the meeting that the Hezbollah attack tunnels, which the IDF has identified and neutralized as part of Operation Northern Shield, represent a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701. Eisenkot also said that the tunnels were meant to serve as a central component in Hezbollah's suprise attack plan on Israel, according to the IDF.

Eisenkot updated Del Col on the progress of the operation, noting the important role that UNIFIL can play in neutralizing the tunnels from the Lebanese side and preventing Hezbollah's violation of the UN resolution, the army statement said.


The chief of staff underlined that the Lebanese government is responsible for Hezbollah's tunnel activity in southern Lebanon.

