June 03 2018
|
Sivan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

FPA angered by overzealous searching of journalists returning from Gaza

The FPA has a meeting scheduled for Monday with Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant during which the issue will once again be raised.

By
June 3, 2018 16:21
Erez crossing

Erez crossing. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Foreign Press Association in Israel has received a number of reports indicating an increase in invasive strip searches of journalists returning from Gaza at the Erez Crossing as well as damage to equipment during security searches. The FPA said it has raised its concerns with relevant Israeli authorities and is engaged in an ongoing dialogue with them.

The FPA has a meeting scheduled for Monday with Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Gallant with whom the issue will once again be raised.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Gallant is a former chief of the Southern Command of the Israel Defense Forces, and is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet.

In the past, the FPA has complained about deliberate targeting and strip-searching of its Palestinian members who are bona fide journalists working for foreign media outlets.

But the intensive, invasive and sometimes abrasive security searches of journalists returning to Israel from Gaza have extended beyond Palestinian journalists – and today, the FPA said, all journalists have become suspect regardless of whether they are Israeli citizens or citizens of other countries with permits to work in Israel.


Related Content

itamar
June 3, 2018
Court hears petitions against Settlements Law; West Bank's future in balance

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut