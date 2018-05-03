May 03 2018
Facebook post about Israeli-Arabs removed from Netanyahu page after backlash

In the post, Netanyahu appears to falsely accuse the soccer audience at a game in an Israeli-Arab city of jeering during a moment of silence for ten Israeli teens who were killed in a flash flood.

May 3, 2018 16:42
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A Facebook post that appears to falsely accuse the soccer audience at a game in the Israeli-Arab city of Sakhnin of jeering during a moment of silence for ten Israeli teens who were killed in a flash flood was quietly removed from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Netanyahu has responded to a story in the Israeli media about the jeers with the following post: “This is a disgrace. I expect all public leaders, Jews and non-Jews alike, to denounce this shameful behavior.”

On Wednesday Channel 2 published a video from the moment of silence in Sakhnin’s Doha Stadium in which it seemed as if no jeers were uttered in that moment and that the solemn nature of the moment was adhered to.

In light of the report, Bnei Sakhnin chairman Mohammed Abu Yunes wrote a letter to Netanyahu. He urged the prime minister to remove the post and apologize for the harm caused to the team and to the families of the ten teenagers from a pre-army preparatory program who were killed in the flash flood near the Dead Sea.

Netanyahu has yet to publicly respond to that called which was echoed on Thursday by Left-wing Israeli politicians.


