The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Fatah on Trump's peace plan: Palestine must be defended 'with blood'

Fatah has told Palestinians to reject Trump's peace plan, claiming that the whole of Israel is part of the Quran which must be defended with their lives.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 07:04
PA PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas – ‘He makes threats and engages in fiery rhetoric as part of a strategy to appease the Palestinian public.’ (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
PA PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas – ‘He makes threats and engages in fiery rhetoric as part of a strategy to appease the Palestinian public.’
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
US President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century' peace plan "will not pass," Fatah has declared, calling on Palestinians to "defend Palestine with their blood and souls."
In a series of cartoons posted to Facebook and printed in the official Palestinian Authority daily paper al-Hayat al-Jadida, Fatah has made explicitly clear its scorn for Trump's deal, and its insistence that Palestine must include the whole of what is currently Israel, as well as the West Bank and Gaza.

A picture posted to Fatah's official Facebook page on January 30 depicted the Dome of the Rock, along with the text: "Down with the deal of the century. Palestine Is not a homeland that is sold and purchased But rather a piece of the Quran that we will defend with [our] blood and souls,” according to NGO Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which monitors Palestinian media outlets for inflammatory messaging.
Another, posted to the same page on the same day, depicts a man wearing a keffiyeh lying cross-armed, completely filling the current borders of Israel and the Palestinian territories with a defiant look on his face under the words "From the Sea to the River," referring to the Mediterranean sea and the Jordan river. Legs crossed, the sole of one of his sandals is showing, with the words "Deal of the Century" written upon it. To show the sole of one's shoe is considered a gross insult in Arab culture.

Palestinian children are regularly included in propaganda efforts that insist all of Israel is 'Palestine,' an example of which was posted again on the same day: dozens of children formed the shape of the PA map of Palestine with a Palestinian flag planted in the middle, indicating Palestinian authority over the whole area with no room for the Jewish population. Text posted to Facebook accompanying the image read: “The school students express the rejection of the deal of the century in the street. Long live Palestine.”
And again on the same day and page, a third cartoon depicted Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, Palestinian National Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, Islamic Jihad Movement leader Khaled Al-Batsh, and other Arab figures standing with their arms interlinked, protecting "Palestine," which again included all of Israel. A picture of the Dome of the Rock with the Palestinian flag flying over it and the word 'Palestine' in English were upon the map, while under the image was the text: “No to [Israeli] annexation of the Jordan Valley; Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine; down with the deal of the century.”
The cartoon was meant to depict Abbas statement following Trump's announcement of the deal, in which he called for Fatah and Hamas to unite in opposition to the plan.
"As chairman of both the Palestinian Authority and Fatah [Abbas] may assert that the Palestinians are only interested in a “Palestine” on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, but the messages from his own Fatah contradict this," PMW noted on their website.
Unification between Palestinian allies was the theme of a cartoon which appeared in al-Hayat al-Jadida days later, on February 1, which carried a split panel. In the top half two men are seen standing separately with arms raised, saying “Down with the deal of the century.” In the panel below, they are repeating the slogan, this time united with arms around each others' shoulders.
Abbas has reacted angrily to the peace plan floated by Donald Trump, telling an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday that his has decided to sever all relations with Israel and the US in protest.
In response, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz tweeted: “Abbas has once again not missed an opportunity to be a rejectionist. The time has come to start working on behalf of the future generations and peace, instead of getting stuck in the past and preventing a future of hope for the entire region.”


Tags Fatah Mahmoud Abbas fatah hamas reconciliation Palestine Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by