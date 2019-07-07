Five years after Gaza war: Defiant Hamas struggles to hold on to power

A GIRL WALKS by the remains of a house in the northern Gaza Strip that was destroyed during Operation Protective Edge.. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Five years after Operation Protective Edge, Hamas remains as defiant as ever, and there are no signs that its rule over the Gaza Strip is facing any real challenges.





Hamas has only one thing on mind: holding on to power.

But while Hamas leaders have nothing to worry about at this stage, the conditions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have only worsened since the 2014 war.

Ironically, Israel has become the only party that could help Hamas hold on to power. And that’s why the cash-strapped Hamas is now focusing its effort on maintaining truce understandings reached with Israel under the auspices of Egypt, the United Nations and other parties, including Qatar.

Thousands of families are still waiting for Hamas to fulfill its promise to rebuild their homes that were destroyed during the seven-week Israeli military operation. The families, which have been forced to rent apartments, complain that Hamas has also failed to cover their rental expenses or compensate them for their losses because of the financial crisis it’s facing.

“We’ve received many promises, but haven’t seen anything,” said Ibrahim Mashharawi, a father of eight from Gaza City whose house was severely damaged during the fighting.

“Hamas says it can’t help us because it doesn’t have enough money. We received small amounts of money from some international organizations, but this hasn’t solved the crisis for thousands of displaced families.”

Hamas leaders continue to hold the Israeli “blockade,” international and Palestinian Authority sanctions, as well as failure of Arab and Islamic countries to fulfill their promises, responsible for the plight of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“How can we help the people when we are living under siege?” said an official with the Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry. “The people are suffering largely because of the Israeli blockade and the sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip by [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas.”

In the past two years, the PA has cut salaries to thousands of employees and impoverished families in the Gaza Strip, further aggravating the economic crisis there. The PA measures are seen by Palestinians in the context of Abbas’s attempt to undermine Hamas.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health says that 2,322 Palestinians were killed during the 2104 war, including 578 children aged one month to 16 years. The casualties include 489 women aged 20 to 40 and 102 Palestinians aged 50 to 80, according to the ministry.

It’s not clear, however, how many of the victims were members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian groups.

For Hamas, the fact that the war did not end its rule over the Gaza Strip was sufficient to celebrate “victory.” Hamas leaders are convinced that Israel is not interested in removing their movement from power or launching a large-scale military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas closely follows the debate inside Israel regarding the Gaza Strip,” said a veteran Gaza-based journalist with close links to the Hamas leadership. “The leaders of Hamas have concluded that the Israeli public does not support a reoccupation of the Gaza Strip. They [Hamas] leaders understand that Israel’s policy is to weaken Hamas, while making sure it remains in power for fear of total anarchy in the Gaza Strip. They also believe that Israel prefers reaching a long-term ceasefire with Hamas than going to war.”

The journalist and other Palestinian political analysts said Hamas fears a “popular revolt” against its regime more than war with Israel. They agreed, nonetheless, that so far it seems that the prospects of a major anti-Hamas revolt are slim.

In March, Hamas used ruthless force to suppress widespread protests against economic hardship in various parts of the Gaza Strip. The protests, described as the worst since Hamas’s violent takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007, were launched by several youth movements and political activists under the banner “We Want to Live!”

An ongoing crackdown by Hamas on its political opponents, particularly Fatah, has also served to tighten the movement’s grip on the Gaza Strip. According to Fatah officials, hundreds of their members in the Gaza Strip have been arrested and harassed by Hamas security forces in the past few years.

Hamas maintains that its military capabilities have not been affected by the 2014 war, claiming it’s prepared for another military confrontation with Israel. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, however, disagree. They say that Hamas’s military capabilities have suffered a major blow since the war, particularly after the destruction of dozens of terror tunnels by the IDF.

“From a military point of view, Hamas is much weaker than it was in 2014,” said Gaza-based political analyst and human rights worker Abdel Rahman Nasser. “From a political point of view, Hamas remains strong despite its increased isolation and the sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian Authority. Today, it appears that Hamas is still in full control of the situation.”

The Egyptians, meanwhile, seem to have given up on their effort to end the dispute between Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah. Last week, reports in the Palestinian media suggested that Cairo was considering resuming its mediation efforts to end the Hamas-Fatah rivalry and achieve Palestinian “national unity.” The reports, however, were quickly denied by the Egyptians.

Hamas leaders also appear to be well aware that under the current circumstances it’s almost impossible to reach any deal with Abbas and Fatah. They are convinced that striking a truce deal with Israel has become more realistic than ending the dispute between Hamas and Fatah.

In addition, Hamas is aware that a deal with Israel would serve as an insurance policy of preserving its rule over the Gaza Strip. That’s why Hamas leaders seem to be more keen on to reach truce understandings with Israel than striking a deal with Abbas, who they believe is more interested in removing their movement from power than achieving “national unity.”

