The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Following ‘cattle crisis,’ Israel bans import of Palestinian agricultural products

The measure marks a new step in a prolonged crisis after PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh prohibited the import of Israeli cattle and other livestock to the PA territories.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 31, 2020 14:40
A WOMAN shops for vegetables at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A WOMAN shops for vegetables at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Friday that Israel would implement a ban on importing agricultural products from the Palestinian Authority. The measure marks a new step in a prolonged crisis, as in September PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh prohibited the import of Israeli cattle and other livestock to the PA territories in the context of his plan for “economic disengagement” from the Jewish state.
According to a statement by Bennett, in the past months, Israeli authorities have worked to resolve the crisis, which has hurt the sector badly, but to no avail.
Palestinian merchants and consumers have also been badly affected by the PA’s initiative, to the point that by the end of October, the merchants announced a series of measures to protest it.
“Shtayyeh’s decision was taken at the request of the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture without any previous study and without our knowledge,” said Omar al-Nabali, a representative of the Palestinian Butcher Stores union. “This decision has negatively impacted many Palestinians, including farmers and butchers.”
Al-Nabali emphasized that thousands of Palestinian families lost their livelihood as a consequence of the cattle ban.
More than 90% of the beef calves consumed in the West Bank came from Israel.
Israel threatened to halt the import of Palestinian agricultural products in October.
According to the Defense Ministry statement, the ban will come into effect on Sunday at 6 a.m.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Palestinian Authority mohammed shtayyeh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by