Former Shin Bet head: IDF's response not enough

"There is no problem for the IDF to conquer the Gaza Strip. This is not an operational challenge. But you have to think about the cost," Cohen said.

Former Shin Bet Chief Yoram Cohen (photo credit: MAARIV)
Former Shin Bet Chief Yoram Cohen
(photo credit: MAARIV)
Former Shin Bet head Yoram Cohen issued subtle criticisms of the IDF and Home Front Command's response to the recent flare up in Gaza. Speaking about the recent escalation, which began following the assassination of Bahaa Abu al-'Ata, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, Cohen said  that "our weakness is when declarations are made. I was surprised by the directive of the Home Front Command."
Cohen's comments referred to the argument that it's beneficial from a strategic point of view not to let the enemy know what the IDF's intentions are.
"What has changed from time to time in the Gaza Strip is that they have the capability of [launching] thousands of rockets. Sometimes if you don't do it in real time you pay a future price for it," Cohen added.
Regarding the situation beyond the Green Line: "I think that the play we saw in Gaza, we would not like to see in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and what happened in Gaza in [terms of] security policy should not be done in Judea and Samaria."
Cohen also commented on the Home Front Command's policy during the intense exchange, noting that "[he] was very surprised at the fact that the Home Front Command instructed people at first not to come to a non-essential job."
"There is no problem for the IDF to conquer the Gaza Strip. This is not an operational challenge. But you have to think about the [human] cost," Cohen said. 
Cohen also referred to the IDF spokesman's statement after the assassination regarding not returning to  a policy of targeted killings:  "Our official statement - that we [will] not return to the targeted counter-terrorism policy because of a miscalculation error - are not good. Israel needs to say out loud: We will shoot, [and] we [will] respond," he said.
"What matters is not what we make or say - they just want to know what we are doing. Our weakness is when you just make statements. It is a deterrent when you really do what you declare," Cohen declared.
Cohen served as head of the Shin Bet from 2011 to 2015, after which he was replaced by Nadav Argaman.


